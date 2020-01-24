‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Expecting His First Child With Wife Rachel

‘This Is Us’ star is Chris Sullivan is going to be a first time dad, just like his character Toby on the NBC weeper is. His wife Rachel is pregnant and we’ve got his rather naughty gender reveal.

Congrats are in store for This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel. The couple is expecting their first child, and the 39-year-old actor who plays Toby Damon on the NBC drama used a very saucy way to give hints about the about the baby’s gender. “WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY! And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal!” he posted to Instagram on Jan. 24, along with a sonogram photo to start things out. Once fans started swiping, it became pretty obvious if it was a boy or girl.

First up was a photo of a peeled banana, then the leaning tower of Pisa. That was followed a tall, tan building shaped like a penis, a tall, thin phallic shaped rock, several pics of clouds and cactii that formed the shape of a penis and finally a diagram of the male reproductive system. Ok, we get it. It’s a boy!

His wife Rachel was a little more straightforward with her Instagram post about the baby news. She shared the same sonogram pic and joked about her husband’s sense of humor in the caption. “It’s TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!! So excited!! Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self care bc I’m just so 💤, so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment…life is good! #gratitude #pregnancy #naptime #love,” she wrote.

Some of Chris’ co-stars are just now finding out the big news the several of them — as well other celebs and fans — hit up the comments section to send their love. Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, left blue heart emojis, and Eris Baker, who stars as Tess Pearson, commented “Congratulations!!!! This is sooooo exciting!” Parker Bates, who plays young Kevin Pearson, wrote, “Ahhhh so excited!!! 🎉🙌🏻🕺🏻🎉Congrats!!!” and Niles Fitch, who potrays young Randall Pearson, added “CONGRATS!.”

Actress Jennifer Garner left “🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟♥️♥️♥️♥️” emoji’s to Chris’ big news, while longtime former The Bachelor/Bachelorette producer Elan Gale wrote, “Yayyyyyyy.” Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn joked about Chris’ gender reveal, leaving the comment, “I’m pretty sure you’re having a boy with 8 penises?”