Have you ever played a song for Google Translate? The results aren’t exactly faithful to the original version, which Halsey, 25, learned on the Jan. 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For a special game, Halsey serenaded the audience with three songs translated by Google: Madonna’s “Like A Virgin,” Halsey’s own track, “Without Me,” and Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.” However, Google’s ears didn’t hear those song names. Instead, much to Halsey’s amusement, they translated to “Unwed Woman,” “Soft Head” and, our favorite, “I Desire Roads.”

In the newly named “Unwed Woman,” Madonna’s iconic lines like “Like a virgin / With your heartbeat / Next to mine” turned into “Unwed woman…when your chest hurts they’re nearby.” Regardless, Halsey put her heart into this unique new rendition of The Queen of Pop’s hit. She invested the same energy into the twisted version of her song, and for a duet to “I Want It That Way” — we mean, “I Desire Roads” — with host Jimmy Fallon, 45. You can watch the magic below!

During the show, Halsey revealed why she went out of her comfort zone to share pictures of herself kissing boyfriend Evan Peters, 33, to Instagram on Jan. 20! Simply, it was “the appropriate occasion” given that it was the American Horror Story star’s birthday, Halsey explained, keeping her answer brief. She also sketched a photo of Baby Yoda that might be even cuter than the OG Baby Yoda, and received a pair of jelly shoes — a favorite memory from her childhood — from Jimmy.

Halsey stopped by the late night talk show to promote her new album, Manic! The 16-track LP dropped on Jan. 17, and has already produced a number of hits like “Graveyard” and “Without Me.” The new record — her third album — is “about the here-and-now real world and her fight for a place in it as a young woman,” according to our sister publication, Rolling Stone.