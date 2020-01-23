Halsey Apologizes For Controversial World Trade Center Tweet In Response To ‘Manic’ Album Review

Halsey found herself in hot water when she accidentally wished for the collapse of the World Trade Center after a publication gave her album a bad review.

Be careful what you tweet! Halsey, 25, made a big mistake on the social media platform in response to Pitchfork giving her latest album Manic a negative review. They said this about it on January 23: “Too much of this album sounds like the amorphous pop that you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride.” But wait… there’s more! They shared another tweet about the effort and wrote, “This record’s painfully stretched ballads and overly sanitized rhythms make it feel tedious.” OUCH! The Edison, New Jersey native didn’t take too well to what they said and tweeted, “can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already.” Here’s the problem: their office is located in One World Trade Center (also known as One WTC or Freedom Tower), which is a skyscraper that was built to commemorate the collapse of the World Trade Center following the deadly terrorist attack that occurred on September 11, 2001. A social media user pointed that out to the “Closer” singer and she quickly deleted her original tweet as a result.

Halsey apologized after the controversial tweet was removed, writing, “ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding.” Fans came to her defense, with one simply saying, “You shouldn’t have to explain this.” Another criticized Pitchfork by penning, “Idk why y’all keep reviewing Halsey’s music when you literally don’t like any of it.”

She released Manic on January 17, 2020, over a year after its first single “Without Me” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She confirmed in a 2019 interview that the heartbreaking song was partially about her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy, 30, as they had split not before the release of the track’s music video.

ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding ❤️ https://t.co/Vwx2fnayAB — h (@halsey) January 23, 2020

Halsey has since moved on in the love department with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, 33. She shared a rare photo of them kissing on January 21 on Instagram months after confirming they were an item on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.