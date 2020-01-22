‘Stumptown’ Exclusive Photos: Cheryl Hines Comes To Dex For Help & They Hit It Off Right Away

Cheryl Hines is coming to ‘Stumptown’ in the Jan. 22 episode and she is quite the catch. HL has EXCLUSIVE first look photos of Cheryl’s glamorous character, who is a male strip club owner who needs Dex’s help.

No need to curb your excitement, Stumptown fans. The ABC series is all-new on Jan. 22 and the episode will feature guest star Cheryl Hines. Her character is the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money so she comes to Dex for help. Dex and her new client become fast friends. However, Dex soon realizes that everything is not as it seems. Meanwhile, Grey continues to help Hoffman and his new partner on the car-jacking case while going deeper undercover.

In HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE photos, Cheryl’s character sits down with Dex at the bar to have a chat about what’s going on. Dex and Cheryl’s character get close very quickly, with Dex even stopping by Cheryl’s place. You can see in the background of one of the photos that Cheryl’s character has a shirtless guest over. Dex just sits down on the couch. She doesn’t mind waiting.

Is this friendship too good to be true? Dex doesn’t always have the best luck. This could prove to be a recipe for disaster.

The Jan. 22 episode is titled “Dirty Dexy Money.” Fitting, right? Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman. The series airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.