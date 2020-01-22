‘RHONJ’: Jennifer Aydin Throws Utensils At Melissa Gorga During Fight In The Hamptons

Things got really heated in the Hamptons, during the Jan. 22 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, when Jennifer threw utensils at Melissa Gorga.

It all started when Jennifer Aydin threw shade at Jackie Goldschneider for throwing a “cheap” birthday party for her kids, during the Jan. 22 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Jennifer couldn’t get money off of her mind during the ladies’ trip to the Hamptons, and everything came to a head during a lunch or dinner date out on the town. After Jackie found out that Jennifer was dissing her behind her back (and in front of it), Melissa Gorga came to her defense.

Melissa said that Jackie isn’t like her, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania nor Jennifer, but according to her, that’s a good thing. And that’s because, due to their heavy spending, she believes Jackie’s kids will be the ones with more money 30 years from now. Melissa thought it was funny, and Jackie appreciated her help, but Jennifer was majorly offended by Melissa’s comment. She felt as though Melissa was saying her kids wouldn’t be as successful as Jackie’s, and even though Melissa said that’s not what she meant, Jennifer started going crazy and ended up throwing her utensils at Melissa.

Meanwhile, earlier in the episode, Teresa revealed that she would have left Joe Giudice a long time ago, if it weren’t for their four daughters. He’s also already trying to set her up on dates, so their future doesn’t look too promising. This week, when he called her up, he asked Dolores to find Teresa a doctor to date, so they can eventually have a cordial relationship like Dolores and her ex-husband, Frank, have. Teresa didn’t really mind the comment, but Dolors thought it was insulting. And later, Melissa told the ladies that she felt Teresa has been acting like she doesn’t love Joe anymore, so she wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up getting divorced.

