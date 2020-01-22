‘RHONJ’: Jennifer Aydin Throws Utensils At Melissa Gorga During Fight In The Hamptons
Things got really heated in the Hamptons, during the Jan. 22 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, when Jennifer threw utensils at Melissa Gorga.
It all started when Jennifer Aydin threw shade at Jackie Goldschneider for throwing a “cheap” birthday party for her kids, during the Jan. 22 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Jennifer couldn’t get money off of her mind during the ladies’ trip to the Hamptons, and everything came to a head during a lunch or dinner date out on the town. After Jackie found out that Jennifer was dissing her behind her back (and in front of it), Melissa Gorga came to her defense.
Melissa said that Jackie isn’t like her, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania nor Jennifer, but according to her, that’s a good thing. And that’s because, due to their heavy spending, she believes Jackie’s kids will be the ones with more money 30 years from now. Melissa thought it was funny, and Jackie appreciated her help, but Jennifer was majorly offended by Melissa’s comment. She felt as though Melissa was saying her kids wouldn’t be as successful as Jackie’s, and even though Melissa said that’s not what she meant, Jennifer started going crazy and ended up throwing her utensils at Melissa.
