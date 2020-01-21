Your playlist has been waiting for this. All Time Low has released a brand-new song called ‘Some Kind of Disaster.’ The band wrote a sweet message to fans saying that this song is ‘all for you.’

All Time Low has returned with a song that is everything. The rock band released the new song “Some Kind of Disaster,” which is their first new song in over a year. They also dropped the music video for the song. “Reintroducing your favorite disaster, All Time Low,” the band wrote on Twitter. “Feels like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for way too long. It’s been hard to keep our mouths shut. Hope you dig this new song as much as we do… After all, it’s all for you.”

The band’s last album, Last Young Renegade, was released in 2017. At the beginning of the year, the band released a video hinting that the Last Young Renegade era had come to an end. Well, a new era is upon us with the release of “Some Kind of Disaster.” The band hasn’t revealed when they’ll release their new album but it can’t be far off.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon about the new music. One fan wrote, “Some Kind of Disaster is the return single every band who has ever taken a break wishes they put out. The love, growth, falling back, and pushing ahead are palpable. All Time Low is rock excellence, and they’ve evolved into whatever the world needs at every turn. I’m so proud.” Another tweeted, “Some Kind Of Disaster is a bop and I missed All Time Low. That’s all, goodnight.”

All Time Low burst onto the music scene in 2005 with the release of their first studio album, The Party Scene. The band has released 7 studio albums over the course of their career so far. “Some Kind of Disaster” is a great taste of what will be a stellar new album.