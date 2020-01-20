Nic gets a shocking call from Kyle in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 21 episode of ‘The Resident.’ Kyle explains why he was in jail and admits he’s been ‘down’ lately.

Nic is getting ready to head into work when she gets a call from her father. Kyle is in jail after he got into a fight with someone. Kyle reveals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Resident that he sold his car to a man who then had buyer’s remorse. When the guy made fun of Kyle’s hat, that’s when things took a turn.

Nic is shocked that her dad sold his car. He’s had it for 20 years. “Nic, nothing lasts forever,” Kyle says to his daughter. Nic is worried about her father after this turn of events.

Kyle reveals to Nic that he’s been “down” lately. In the wake of Jessie’s death , that’s not surprising at all. He admits that he’s hit a “rough” patch but he swears he’s fine. Knowing Nic, she’s not going to just ignore what Kyle’s saying. She’s going to want to make sure he’s OK.

The synopsis for the Jan. 21 episode of the FOX medical drama reads: “Upon meeting with a high-profile soccer player suffering from mysterious symptoms, Conrad ends up back at Chastain and faces an angry Logan Kim (guest star Rob Yang). When Bell and the Raptor come up empty-handed in regard to a diagnosis, the doctors take note on how talented Conrad truly is. Nic springs into action when she notices Kyle falling into a deep depression and fears he could be suicidal. Meanwhile, Devon butts heads with Irving (guest star Tasso Feldman) over patient space and Mina realizes she has become attached to baby Michelle.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.