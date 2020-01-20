Lala Kent couldn’t have had a better seat at the 2020 SAG Awards if she tried. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star was sitting basically next to Meryl Streep, and fans couldn’t handle it.

She’s definitely not at SUR anymore. Vanderpump Rules fans flipped out when they realized that one of their favorite resident drama makers, Lala Kent, had one of the best seats in the house at the 2020 SAG Awards. The Bravo star, 30, was sitting so close to Meryl Streep in the Shrine Auditorium at the January 19 event. In the photo below, you can see that Lala, looking ravishing in a red velvet gown with a turtleneck, is sitting directly behind the legendary actress, 70. It doesn’t appear that the unlikely duo actually met at the awards show, but there’s always a chance that they chatted offscreen! Before you get too excited, just know that Vanderpump Rules wasn’t nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award (though imagine how fun the SAGs would be if it was).

Lala was there as her fiancé, Randall Emmett‘s date. Randall, 48, produced Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, which was nominated for a staggering four SAG Awards: Best Cast in a Motion Picture, Best Stunt Ensemble, and two Best Supporting Actors, for Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. Though they ultimately lost in all categories, Randall obviously wasn’t going to miss it, and brought his beloved fiancée along for the experience. Meryl was there as part of the cast of Big Little Lies. The juicy HBO drama series was up for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, though ultimately lost to Netflix’s The Crown. Bravo fans who forgot about Randall’s job were simply baffled to see Lala sitting in the presence of such greatness.

“They have so much to talk about!” one fan joked. “… seat filler.” Another fan pointed out that this probably won’t be the last we’ll see of Lala during awards season. The Irishman is up for 10 Oscars this year, including Best Picture, meaning Randall will be up on that stage if they win. Be prepared to see Lala looking fabulous (and hopefully sitting by Meryl again) at the Academy Awards!

Randall and Lala actually got in on the fun when they found out people were freaking about her seat assignment. Randall posted a screenshot of an article about it on Instagram, captioning the post, “Wow, @theirishmanfilm and @lalakent come together.” Lala reposted everyone’s shocked posts in her Instagram stories, and wrote, “what the f**k is happening… I’m putting this on my resume.”