FKA Twigs Cozies Up To The 1975’s Matt Healy & Meets His Mom As Romance Rumors Heat Up

Two and a half years following her split from Robert Pattinson, experimental singer FKA Twigs appears to be cozying up with The 1975’s frontman, Matt Healy, and has already enjoyed some quality time with his family!

FKA Twigs, 32, and Matt Healy, 30, are continuing to fuel dating rumors after the pair were spotted with Matt’s mom — Denise Welch — in London for DragCon on Jan. 19! The musical duo took some time to pose for pics with Matt’s mom and drag star Vinegar Strokes following the fabulous event, where the entire family looked like they really enjoyed themselves! In the snap, Denise sported a vibrant suit and smile to match while her son, struck a pose in his casual black pullover and jeans. FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, was ready for the chilly weather, as she donned a fuzzy brown coat. “So wonderful to meet the gorgeous @ RealDeniseWelch, @ Truman_Black and their fabulous family backstage at @ RuPaulsDragCon today,” the drag star captioned the pic!

FKA Twigs’ outing with Matt and his family comes after her October 2017 split from her one-time fiancé Robert Pattinson, 33. The former couple were in a committed relationship from roughly September 2014 until their breakup in 2017. Naturally, the incredibly famous pair were quite busy with their schedules, with FKA Twigs working on her music and Rob traveling for work and various commitments. Following their split, though, the “Cellophane” singer appeared to move on with another actor.

For some time, FKA Twigs was spotted out and about with Honey Boy star Shia LaBeouf, 33. After they seemingly made their debut at Paris Fashion Week in October 2019, the duo appeared to show off their rumored romance when they shared some PDA while out and about in April 2019! During the outing, the singer had her hand around Shia’s arm when they were seen walking in the palm tree-filled city of Los Angeles and the smiles on their faces were hard to miss! At one point, they even looked at each other lovingly and couldn’t have appeared happier.

Well, it seems that FKA Twigs’ partnership with Shia has fizzled out, as evidenced by the snap of her with Matt’s family! It’s definitely a serious move to make for the rumored couple, who are both notoriously private when it comes to the details of their personal life. Regardless, fans cannot wait to see where their potential partnership goes!