Lili Reinhart Looks Stunning In A Plunging Black & White Gown At The SAG Awards

SAG Awards presenter Lili Reinhart has arrived to the red carpet looking absolutely gorgeous in a black and white gown.



Lookin’ like an absolute covergirl! Lili Reinhart stunned on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, where she’ll be presenting an award, in a strappy black and white gown. The top of the gorgeous dress was black and embellished with white detailing, while the skirt was a soft white tulle with ruffle details on the bottom. The actress was joined by her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, who looked equally gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder beige gown that was super sexy!

The actress was recently named the new face of CoverGirl, and with her new role, is looking to end the stigma around acne. “As someone who’s struggled with acne, I’ve definitely felt a lot less beautiful than other people because of breakouts. And I think there’s obviously a conception that people with porcelain skin, with glass skin, with acne-free skin are more beautiful,” Lili revealed to Glamour in an interview. “That’s an image that I would love to see change. I think we’re headed in the right direction—a lot of brands are slowly starting to photoshop less so consumers can see models’ real skin up close.”

In another interview, the Riverdale star also revealed that she does her own makeup on the show! “I found it very therapeutic to do in the morning,” she explained to Pop Sugar. “There are a lot of trailer people everywhere and I found it easy to zone out [while doing my makeup]. I think putting a soft sponge to my face and putting foundation on became very soothing. I kind of found that therapy again in doing my makeup on set.” So cool!

Tune in to the SAG Awards on TNT and TBS at 8 PM ET, and get all of your SAG Awards new on HollywoodLife!