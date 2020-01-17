‘Powerbirds’ Preview: Ace & Polly Rush To Save The Day After Asher Stasher Steals The Town’s Trophies

HollywoodLife has obtained an EXCLUSIVE clip from the Jan. 19 premiere of Universal Kids’ brand-new series, ‘Powerbirds.’ In the show, two brave parakeet siblings use their superpowers to keep the neighborhood safe!

Powerbirds is an exciting new preschool series arriving on Universal Kids on Jan. 19! Ahead of the animated series’ premiere, HollywoodLife has obtained an EXCLUSIVE clip from the first ever episode of the show, which is about two parakeet siblings named Ace and Polly owned by a comic book-loving six-year-old, Max. Oh, and they happen to have super powers! The series will see Ace and Polly go on “heroic superhero adventures” and use powers “such as the fantastic freeze, super sight, super speed and beyond, to save their neighborhood from animal villains,” according to the show’s logline.

Hopefully, the series will inspire its young viewers to become superheroes themselves! “The series promotes underlying positive messages that we can all be our own superhero if we do the right thing,” Universal Kids told HollywoodLife in a statement. We already see this positive message in our sneak peek clip above! In the Jan. 19 premiere, Ace and Polly have a big job: save the city’s stolen trophies. The episode is called “World’s Awesomenest Villain,” which is what Asher Stasher, a squirrel who’s up to no good, thinks he’ll become after snatching all the trophies in the city. Of course, Ace and Polly aren’t going to let the conniving squirrel get away with his plan — as Ace said, “You have to win [the trophies] fair and square just like everyone else.”

Asher Stasher doesn’t agree. Thanks to his robot suit, he snatches Mr. Morgan’s basketball trophy and Lindsay’s science fair trophy in the clip above. You can watch the rest of the preview to see what happens afterwards!

Judging by the intense action and adorable animation, we can already tell Powerbirds will be a hit. You can watch the series’ premiere on Sunday, January 19th at 10am ET/PT.