5 Curly Hair Resolutions That Are A Must For 2020 – Keep It Simple, Embrace Your Texture & More

If 2019 left you frustrated with your curls, we’ve got five resolutions to make you fall in love with them all over again in 2020.

New Year, new you is the oft-repeated mantra in January. But, what does that mean for the curly-haired among us who don’t want to straighten our tresses, but want to rock plump, hydrated, healthy curls instead? For those of you who don’t want to be a slave to the flat iron, there’s hope in the form of popular YouTube vlogger Whitney White. Known to her 1.12 million subscribers as Naptural85, the 34-year-old mom-of-two has built up a curly empire ever since she started sharing her natural hair journey online in 2009. Now she is the face of her very own Melanin Haircare line, but she managed to spare a few moments to break down what she thinks should be the top five curly hair resolutions for 2020.

1. Keep It Simple. For Whitney that’s key. “We’re all super busy these days,” she told Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY. “So doing the least and getting the most out of [your hair] will be key.” Curly veterans will know that wearing protective styles (like braids and two-strand twists), is one of the best ways to keep things simple. “It gives your hair a chance to relax and breathe and grow on its own without you playing in it with hair tools…” Whitney said in an August 2019 YouTube video on how to grow long, healthy hair.

2. Use Quality Hair Products. It’s no surprise that – especially now that she’s rolling out her own haircare line – Whitney is obsessed with product ingredients. “Again, we want to get the most out of our routine,” Whitney said. “So using high quality hair products like those from my line, Melanin Haircare, that use natural, highly effective ingredients that repair the hair from the inside out, while styling, will be key in making your efforts go as far as possible.”

A quick glance at Melanin’s Twist-Elongating Style Cream, for example, prove that Whitney is still obsessed with the ingredients that she has been using in her DIY YouTube videos for years. Think aloe vera, jojoba oil, argan oil – all of which are a godsend to dehydrated hair strands.

3. Do Whatever The Heck You Want With Your Style. “The days of adhering to strict rules are gone,” according to Whitney. “Experimentation and authentic expression are the name of the game for 2020.”

4. Take Advantage Of New Technology. From the Revlon One-Step Paddle Dryer to the RevAir Reverse Air Dryer and Straightener, there are a plethora of time-saving tools that hair vloggers can’t stop raving about. Whitney, who has reviewed both, is no different. “There are so many amazing new hair tools on the market these days that simplify and/or can help speed up your routine,” she said. “So investing in, and taking advantage of those will be key.”

5. Embrace And Love Your Natural Texture. Whitney saved the most important hair resolution for last. “Let’s leave curly hair idolization in the past,” she said. “Beautiful hair is healthy hair, no matter the texture or pattern, so in 2020 we’re moving past ‘Curly Hair Goals’ and embracing ‘Healthy Hair Goals.’” Sounds like a beauty resolution for all year, every year!