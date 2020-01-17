50 Cent Receives Major Backlash After Asking GF To Take Down Sexy Video From Instagram

50 Cent posts whatever he wants on Instagram, but the moment his girlfriend, Cuban Link, shares a sexy video, he loses his chill and wants it taken down. Oh, you know fans called him out for this ‘disrespect!’

I“kilt the gym today…or maybe the gym kilt me. Either way, I won.” Cuban Link captioned a Jan. 15 Instagram post. In the Boomerang, 50 Cent’s girlfriend poses in a pair of Diesel underwear while showing off her hard work at the gym. She shows off her abs and not much else. While she asked her fans to “not mind the bed,” 50 Cent, 44, lost his mind in the comments section. “just landed😠now why you gotta be doing sh-t like this, you send this sh-t to my phone🤨 not to instagram 🤦‍♂️what the f-ck,” wrote the man with more Instagram beef than anyone.

Oh, Fiddy’s jealousy was dragged by fans online. “haha you’re so insecure, she’s gonna find a MAN that doesn’t act like he’s in middle school! Hey Curtis, maybe if you had better coping skills, you’d be alrigh.” “SHES A FITNESS ENTHUSIAST AND SHE’S SHOWING OFF HER ABS. That’s promotion, not thirst trap. DUH…@_cuban_link That’s disrespectful and ghetto.” “that’s one insecure man. Instead of supporting.” “damn, she your girlfriend, not your daughter.” “boy bye, she just showing off her hard work.”

To be fair, Fiddy had his defenders. “he knows him better than either of us. How u know he’s not joking with her???? His sense of humor dry as hell, and she prob one of the only ones that gets it….mind your business” Others called out Cuban for posting an obvious “thirst trap” and being slightly disrespectful to her boyfriend. “Somehow, I almost feel like he isn’t serious,” one fan theorized. ”If he was, he would personally say something to her about it. Not make a big debacle about it on social media. But then again, this is 50, he makes a big debacle about everything LMAOO.”

This isn’t the first time Fiddy has been jealous in Cuban Link’s comments. After she posted a picture of her in the gym in December (a picture that barely showed any skin), some random user asked her, “wyd this weekend? Dinner?” This prompted Fifty, per Complex, to go off. “She doing sh-t you can’t afford to afford to do.”

After rumors of a relationship, 50 Cent (aka Curtis Jackson III) and Jamira made their debut as a couple at the Power season premiere in New York City in August 2019. Since then, the couple has paraded their love online, while keeping their public appearances few and far between. Chalk it up to their different schedules (as Fiddy did say he just “landed” in his comment.) So, when they do go out in public together, like when they were seen in Mami on Jan. 1, it’s a big deal. Fiddy and his girlfriend were joined by his bodyguards while out and about in Miami, per JustJared. The next day, 50 Cent continued his online feud with French Montana by posting two audio clips aimed at the rival rapper.