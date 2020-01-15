Lori Harvey: How She Can Avoid Serving Any Jail Time Despite Car Accident Charges — Lawyer Explains

Lori Harvey is facing up to a year in jail after her 2019 hit and run accident in Beverly Hills. But a criminal defense attorney tells HollywoodLife that she should be able to dodge any time behind bars.

Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter, model Lori Harvey, 23, was arrested on October 20 after being involved in a hit and run car accident in Beverly Hills. Lori was charged with two misdemeanors — including one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run, resulting in property damage — in relation to the incident, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office confirmed Jan. 13 to People. And although the charges could land her in jail for up to one year, it’s unlikely, says California criminal attorney and founder of California Legal Counsel Sharen H. Ghatan. Esq.

The expert attorney tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Lori Harvey’s lawyer should get this charge dropped. There’s room to negotiate if she allows her attorney the flexibility to negotiate private one on one therapy sessions, anger management, as well as community service hours to ‘earn’ the dismissal…Let’s acknowledge how fortunate it is that there’s no actual person injured, and that there’s no driving under the influence allegation, as these are taken extremely seriously by the court.”