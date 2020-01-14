‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Delivers Bad News To Carter & Ariana Shares A Secret With LVP

Kristen refused to cut ties with Carter, so Jax took it upon himself to disinvite Carter from the bachelor/bachelorette trip to Miami, during the Jan. 14 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’.

Ariana Madix begged for her job at SUR back, Kristen Doute broke down in tears over her relationship with Carter, and Scheana confronted Dayna about hooking up with her “leftovers”. So much happened during the Jan. 14 episode of Vanderpump Rules, but nothing shocked us more than Jax Taylor pulling up his bootstraps and actually becoming the voice of reason for this crazy group of kids. Yes, that’s right. Because Stassi, Katie and Brittany had become frustrated with Kristen’s refusal to cut ties with Carter, Jax was forced to do Kristen’s dirty work for her.

While helping Kristen pack up her apartment, Jax learned that she and Carter were not currently dating. And that definitely confused him because just a few seconds earlier, she had been on the phone with Carter and talking to him as if he were her husband. He was even helping her move into her new house in the valley! But because Kristen said she wasn’t currently dating Carter (sure, Jan), Jax made the call to disinvite him from his and Brittany’s bachelor/bachelorette trip to Miami. Meanwhile, Kristen shed some tears and escaped to the patio with Katie, while Jax delivered the bad news to her jobless lover.

Meanwhile, Ariana became frustrated with just sitting at home and doing nothing, so she met up with Lisa Vanderpump and begged for her job at SUR back. Lisa couldn’t believe that someone who had recently talked so poorly of her, would want to work for her again. In case you forgot, late last season, Ariana accused Lisa of making Tom Sandoval look like a loser. Anyway, Lisa was still adamant that she had never done such a thing, and the conversation quickly turned to the fact that Ariana is struggling with depression. She thought that buying a house and releasing a new book would fill the hole in her heart, but it didn’t, so now she thinks she wants to be medicated. Either way, Lisa said she’d have to think about rehiring Ariana.

Later, Scheana claimed that she no longer has feelings for her ex Max, but when the new server Dayna started dating him, Scheana made Dayna’s life at SUR very difficult. So basically her lips say one thing, but her actions say another. Kind of like when she announced that she was recently divorced but also didn’t want to be defined by it. Yeah, we didn’t forget about that, Scheana.

Want more drama? New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.