‘Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese Claps Back At Fans Who Shamed Her For Not Making Son, 1, Wear Shoes

Deena Cortese took to Instagram on Jan. 14 to reveal her son CJ, 1, needs to wear braces on his feet because he has metatarsus adductus and she clapped back at previous shamers for judging his lack of shoes.

Deena Cortese, 33, shared an open and honest message on Instagram about her one-year-old son Christoper “CJ” John on Jan. 14 and clapped back at haters in the process. The Jersey Shore star revealed that CJ has been diagnosed with metatarsus adductus, a common foot deformity that is present at birth and causes the front half of the foot to turn inward, and he needs to wear braces on his feet because of it. She also took the opportunity to call out some critics who previously shamed her for not letting him wear shoes.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages about CJs feet, how he walks and other mothers ridiculing me for not putting shoes on him at 1 years old .. please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he’s not wearing shoes.. maybe ask if I’ve already looked into what you see could be wrong,” her message began. “more than likely I have ..anything you guys notice about my son .. I most likely noticed it before anyone else.. I just didn’t think it was necessary to let anyone know why his feet went the way they do .. or the reason he’s not wearing shoes .. I appreciate the concerning messages but maybe come in asking and not telling .. that doesn’t make a mother feel great 🤷🏻‍♀️ CJ has Metatarsus Adductus.. and will be getting night braces to get it corrected.”

The reality beauty went on to share further details about how long CJ’s had the condition and why he can’t wear shoes right now. “he’s had it since he was born but we noticed it at 10 months when he started walking .. the doctor says it’s common and we’ve been on top of it .. unfortunately his right foot has an extreme case and he literally can not get a shoe on .. that is why CJ isn’t in shoes and just socks and booties,” she admitted.

In addition to her message, Deena shared a screenshot of a text message that appeared to be from her to an unknown source and in it, she explains what CJ needs and what they’ve done for him. “Bc he needs braces on his feet and he can’t wear sneakers … we’ve been to the doctors and xrays,” part of it read. “It’s not that I ‘don’t’ put shoes on him … he literally can’t get shoes on his right foot,” she continued, sharing that CJ will be “getting fitted for night braces soon.”

Deena and her husband, Christopher Buckner, celebrated their tot’s first birthday on Jan. 7 and Deena shared a sweet pic that showed them posing with the birthday boy, who was decked out in an adorable ringmaster suit, at his circus-themed party. “CJs first birthday party was so amazing this weekend and I’m not gonna lie I did go a little over the top but it’s my first baby and I get excited!” she captioned some pics from the special day. “But he enjoyed every minute … smiling. Walking around … playing with all his cousins .. spending time with family that he doesn’t see all the time … playing with all the props and myself as a mother got so many great pictures and videos to show him later on in life to look back in.”