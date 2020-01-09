Cyndi Lauper is going to spice things up on ‘Project Runway.’ In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode, Cyndi gives some exciting insight into her iconic style to the contestants.

The contestants just want to have fun! The guest judge for the Jan. 9 episode of Project Runway is the one and only Cyndi Lauper. The singing icon’s style is going to be the inspiration for the new challenge. The contestants are thrilled. “She was comfortable enough in her own skin to wear outrageous and daring pieces that brought the subculture to the mainstream,” host Karlie Kloss explains in the sneak peek.

Cyndi opens up about how she achieved such a fun and edgy style. “I worked in a vintage clothing store and I felt comfortable enough in my own skin to create a look that was unique,” Cyndi says. “And the music also empowered me. I actually would add tulling onto things because I always felt I’m too small and when I went on stage I wanted to be bigger. I wanted bigger hair.”

Geoffrey Mac tells Cyndi that she’s had a “huge influence” in his life. “You’re the first person to have a really good time in an outfit, as far as I’m concerned,” Geoffrey says. He’s also dressed as Cyndi in drag a number of times. “I am a girl that likes to have fun sometimes,” Geoffrey quips.

The Jan. 9 episode will feature the designers being split into two teams and they must create cohesive mini-collections. They need to collaborate to pay homage to Cyndi’s 80’s fashion trailblazing that brought underground punk into the pop culture while still giving the looks a totally awesome modern take. But that’s not all. Christian Siriano throws out a mid-challenge twist that changes everything. Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on Bravo.