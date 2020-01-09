Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True got an adorable one on one playdate with her older cousin Penelope Disick. They had snacks, did cartwheels and even got grandma Kris Jenner in on the fun.

Usually Penelope Disick‘s main playdate cousin is Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 6, as she’s so close in age to the seven-year-old. But Kourtney Kardashian‘s only daughter had a new cousin to play with on Jan. 8 as she hung out with Khloe Kardashian‘s 20-month-old daughter True Thompson. The 35-year-old Good American denim founder shared a series of photos of the adorable little girls as well as a video where Penelope attempted to teach cartwheels to Khloe, True and her grandma Kris Jenner, 64.

“P says we are all a work in progress 😊 she’s VERY patiently teaching us 🤦🏼‍♀️ swipe ➳ ➳” Khloe captioned her post, first showing daughter True in a black “Calabasas” long-sleeved shirt and matching leggings apparently waiting for Penelope to arrive. Next she was at the kitchen counter, turning around with an excited look on her face. Then in the third photo, Penelope was seated next to True as they ate lunch with white bowls and black cups in front of them on a low table, even though True decided she’d rather snack on cheddar cheese goldfish crackers.

Then came some real playtime. Khloe included a video of Penelope doing a perfect cart-wheel in her hallway as a makeup-free Kris cheered her on and clapped. Then it was Koko’s turn and sadly she barely got her feet off the ground in her attempt. Still, Kris gave her daughter the same enthusiastic encouragement. She even got in on the fun, attempting her own cart-wheel but didn’t even get as far as Khloe did. Yet Kris still raised her arms in the air and declared “Yes” in victory. Khloe then said it was “Tutu’s turn” and True just ran across the hallway, but she still got a round of applause for participation. Penelope then brought it home with two perfect cartwheels, showing again how it should be done.

Pals and fans ate up the post. Former Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada wrote, “Cutest thing ever 😍😘❤️🙏🏽” while Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou left “❤️❤️❤️” in the comments. Family pal Larsa Pippen noted that “P is killing it.” User desireellynn wrote, “Khloe, you truly are the best mom she could have. True is so blessed to have you 🖤” while fan khloyonce added, “the way P take care of True is sooo cute. best friends❤️❤️.” User pey10holi nailed the comments section, writing “I never knew how badly I needed to see Kris Jenner doing a cart-wheel.”