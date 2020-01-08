Jax Taylor Calls The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Newbies ‘Thirsty And Transparent’ & Lala Kent Is Here For It

Drama, drama drama! Jax Taylor ‘won’t stand’ for the ‘thirsty’ personalities of some of his new ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars, he admitted in a comment on social media following the show’s season 8 premiere on January 7. And, he’s not the only one!

Jax Taylor isn’t a fan of some of the new faces of Vanderpump Rules. Last night, the show’s season 8 premiere [recap here] introduced a slew of fresh meat including, SUR servers, Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett and Dayna Kathan, along with SUR assistant manager Danica Dow and TomTom general manager Max Boyen. And, it didn’t take the veteran bartender long to air out his frustrations concerning some of his new costars.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t like the new people except for Max and Brett!!!”, Jax wrote under a photo of the original cast Katie Maloney posted on Instagram. As for why he only likes two out of the five newcomers? — “[The] rest are thirsty and transparent,” he explained, noting, “I won’t stand for it.”

Lala Kent, another VPR OG got a kick out of Jax’s comment. She added, “Annnnnd I’m 6 feet under.” It’s unclear if there rest of the returning cast — Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay — feel the same. However, many fans noticed that Katie’s photo, which she posted to promote the season 8 premiere, did not include the new cast members.

(Photo credit: Instagram/CommentsByCelebs)

Jax previously hinted at his lack of care for Vanderpump Rules‘ new additions in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife ahead of the new season

“I’ve only hung out with one of them; the other ones are extremely young, very naive to the whole situation,” he told us last September, noting, “To me, some of them seem a little thirsty.”

Despite his critiques, the newly married reality star went admitted that it was “nothing personal” to his new co-stars.

“We don’t really allow new people to come in, just because we have such a history of all of us,” he explained. “And we have a lot of just…we’re very close and we just don’t like people kind of breaking in to our circle, because we just don’t know what their intentions are. It’s nothing personal against these people, it’s just, we like our group the way it is.”

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules premiered on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 PM et on Bravo.