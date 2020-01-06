Ginnifer Goodwin Reveals She’s ‘Figuring Out’ A Guest Appearance On Hubby Josh Dallas’ Show ‘Manifest’

Ginnifer Goodwin and her husband Josh Dallas are ‘hoping’ for a possible reunion on Josh’s NBC series ‘Manifest’ after starring on ABC’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ for seven years!

Ginnifer Goodwin, 41, and her husband of nearly six years, Josh Dallas, 41, would love nothing more than to work together again in the future! Josh, who currently stars on NBC’s Manifest as Ben Stone, is adamant that their on-screen reunion is bound to happen. “We’ll get her,” he shared at the Gold Meets Golden event prior to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. “We’ll get her on there.” Ginnifer, of course, is all on board to reunite with her real life love on the small screen. But there may be a few obstacles in their way!

Ginnifer reiterated to press that the pair would love to make it work. “I mean we’re hoping,” she explained. Naturally, though, the couple are quite busy. Aside from their demanding careers, Ginnifer and Josh share two sons together — ages five and three — which means their schedules can be quite strenuous. “We’re trying to figure out my appearing on Manifest in some capacity, which has not thus far worked out with our kids schedules, and my needing to go to New York where Josh films, but we have been talking about it,” Ginnifer revealed. It would be such an exciting reunion for fans of the couple, who actually met and fell for one another on a different show!

Prior to their April 2014 nuptials, Josh and Ginnifer starred on the Emmy-nominated ABC series Once Upon A Time from 2011-2018. When the show premiered in the fall of 2011, and the two stars swiftly began dating! By 2013, the couple were engaged and married the following year in a lovely ceremony in California. Prior to marrying Ginnifer, Josh was married to Sherlock actress Lara Pulver, 39, from 2007-2011.

Clearly, Ginnifer and Josh would absolutely love to be on the small screen together again! Although the couple is dealing with intense schedules, including those of their two children, an onscreen reunion is a must for these two. Fans can keep their fingers crossed for a Once Upon A Time reunion in the future!