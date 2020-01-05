Ricky Gervais Makes Stars Squirm With Globes Opening About Judy Dench In ‘Cats’ & Sex Joke

Ricky Gervais had everyone at the 2020 Golden Globes roaring with laughter when he dissed ‘Cats’ on Jan. 5. Especially when he made an awkward sex joke about Judy Dench and dropped multiple f-bombs.

Ricky Gervais took the stage for the fifth time to host the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, and he made everyone feel super uncomfortable during his opening monologue. Yes, he really went there when he took aim at Cats, Judy Dench and dropped multiple f-bombs. First, Ricky started criticizing Cats by saying, “[This year], the world got to see James Corden as a fat p***y. He was also in the movie Cats. But no one saw that. And the reviews — ah, ‘shocking’. I saw one that said this is the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs.” Then, Ricky mentioned that Judy Dench, 85, who also starred in the movie, was actually proud of the project. But he noted that, of course, she would because she also loves lifting her leg and licking her own “p***y”. Ricky then said she probably chokes on “hairballs” because “she’s old school”, if you know what we mean.

Ricky also took shots at Felicity Huffman‘s legal issues, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating history, and Joe Pesci‘s small stature. But we can’t say we were too surprised by his offensive jokes, as he started the show by saying, “Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars because of some offensive tweets. Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English. Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon, and there’s no sequel.” Ricky then finished his monologue by saying, “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f** off”.

Of course, we knew Ricky wouldn’t bring vanilla jokes to the mic. The creator of the British version of The Office has caused quite the stir for past one-liners dropped during his stints hosting the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016 Golden Globe Awards. He has made fun of everyone from Cher to Ben Affleck, and referred to Bruce Willis as Ashton Kutcher’s dad (the joke being that Demi Moore, Bruce’s ex, was married to the much younger That ’70s Show star at the time). Kim Cattrall even accused Ricky of being “ageist” for joking about the air-brushed poster for Sex and The City 2 (which he denied).

Arguably, Ricky’s most controversial joke was saying that Caitlyn Jenner “didn’t do a lot for women drivers,” leading some viewers to accuse the host of being transphobic (Caitlyn had recently confirmed her identity as a transgender woman). The comic was referring to a 2015 car incident, after the Olympic gold medalist accidentally rear-ended another car due to a sudden stop in the road, leading the vehicle to be fatally hit by another car. Given the sensitive subject, not all appreciated the jab. He later defended this joke in his 2018 Netflix special Humanity, saying, “I’m playing with the notion of stereotypes. I start off saying she’s a real woman… and I go, ‘Oh, well, she’s a real woman, I hit them with the old-fashioned reactionary stereotype: She must be a bad driver then.”

Ricky Gervais taking no prisoners in tearing apart Cats. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UiwxCXVRoO — Dyl (@Dylanoneill_95) January 6, 2020

RICKY GERVAIS CALLED OUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO ON LIVE TV BY SAYING “leo attended the once upon a time in hollywood premiere and by the end of it leo’s gf was too old for him” IM SCREAMING💀 #GoldenGlobes

pic.twitter.com/nAy7PU6lzH — ♏︎ (@vxdhxx) January 6, 2020

Outside of hosting the Golden Globe Awards, Ricky has attracted attention for his new Netflix series After Life, which premiered in March of 2019. The dark comedy show, which Ricky stars in, directs, and executive produces, follows a recently widowed husband who decides to stop playing the nice guy in life.