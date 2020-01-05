‘RHOA’: Kenya, Porsha & Kandi Confront Potential ‘Snake’ & Dennis Shocks Everyone

The ladies of ‘RHOA’ decided that Yovanna was still a suspect, so they confronted her at a party in Toronto, during the Jan. 5 episode.

Cynthia Bailey previously learned that a “snake” in the group recorded her talking crap about NeNe Leakes, so during the Jan. 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss became detectives and confronted Yovanna (again) about possibly being the one guilty of doing such a thing. Yovanna previously denied being the one who recorded Cynthia, but the ladies weren’t so sure she was telling the truth. While at an event in Toronto this week, Kenya told Porsha and Kandi, “It’s really weird sitting in a group of girls that you don’t know, and one of those girls is really the snake”.

“That’s what I was thinking. Now I’m gonna be honest…” Porsha said, before Kenya interrupted her. “You think it’s true?” she asked. “Oh, I definitely think it’s true,” Porsha said. “Out of all the things that NeNe is, why would she come out with a story about, ‘Oh, somebody recorded Cynthia talking trash?’ Why would you make that up? For what? Sometimes, when the truth is bad enough, why add to it?”

“[Cynthia] is not gonna deny that she said something because she was in her right to say it,” Kenya added. “The issue is who is the bitch that recorded it? Who is the snake?” And that’s when Porsha mentioned Yovanna, who’s been by NeNe’s side all season long. “Have we canceled out Yovanna? Are we canceling her out?” Porsha asked the ladies, and Kenya said no. “I’m not canceling her,” she said. “I don’t know her like that.”

“You think she would lie? Because I’ve asked her multiple times,” Kandi said. “Why don’t we ask her,” Porsha suggested. “You know, snakes get bothered when you mess with ’em, right? If you the snake. If you not a snake, you gonna lay there and be cool. So if we ask you, you shouldn’t get all bothered.”

“Then maybe that would push her to want to tell who it is,” Kandi thought. “Exactly,” Porsha replied, “To get her ass out the fire.” As they got ready to approach Yovanna, Kandi told them that she thought Yovanna was “ready to crack ’cause she’s been feeling the pressure.”

Unfortunately for the ladies, Yovanna denied being the “snake” yet again, but this time around, she confessed that she knows who did record Cynthia. However, she wouldn’t tell them whether or not the person was at the same event as them that night. Frustrating, right?

Fortunately, the night quickly took a more positive turn when Dennis McKinley showed up unannounced and surprised Porsha. He even got down on his knee to propose to her again before the episode came to a close and the words “to be continued…” flashed across the screen.

