Margot Robbie hit the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes looking positively stunning in a gorgeous ensemble, celebrating her work in, and Golden Globe nomination for, ‘Bombshell!’

Margot Robbie, 29, is giving a whole new meaning to the word bombshell! The actress looked truly glamorous on the red carpet of the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Jan. 5. Margot sported a bold look, wearing a strapless sequined bodice with a white skirt and her natural blonde hair down with a middle part. Her makeup was done to highlight her natural beauty with minimal jewelry. Adding to the look, her ensemble even had pockets! She truly looked dazzling for the special night.

Margot was nominated for her superb work in 2019’s provocative feature Bombshell, which chronicled the take down of disgraced Fox News chairman Roger Ailes and the women who came forward with their experiences of sexual assault and misconduct throughout the company. The previous Oscar nominee plays Kayla, a composite character conceived to represent the experiences of anonymous women in the company. For her work, Margot was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Margot’s equally talented co-star, Charlize Theron, is also nominated for her work in the film for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her uncanny work as former Fox pundit Megyn Kelly.

Of course, the swaths of praise for Margot’s work aren’t anything new for the actress. She was previously nominated for an Oscar for her work as Tonya Harding in the film I, Tonya in 2018. This year, however, has been a truly fantastic one for her! Not only has Margot earned accolades for her work in Bombshell, she also earned a lot of love for playing real life actress as Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. However, it’s her work in Bombshell that’s getting Margot the awards recognition!

Aside from tonight’s Golden Globe nomination, Margot has also received nominations for a Critics Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in Bombshell. It’s been such an exciting year for the actress, who never disappoints when it comes to her style or work on the big screen. We cannot wait to see more of her throughout awards season!