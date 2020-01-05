Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, Shows Off Incredible Abs In Crop-Top, Sheer Gown At Golden Globes

Award show season kicked off with a little bit of skin, courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow. The ‘Iron Man’ star hit the red carpet in a sheer, bronze outfit that showed off her bare midriff.

It was a brisk 63-degrees on the 77th Golden Globe Awards’ red carpet on Jan. 5, which was the perfect temperature for Gwyneth Paltrow. The 47-year-old actress cranked up the heat with her dress because it seemed like it was barely there. The Iron Man actress didn’t need Tony Stark to turn heads. All she needed was her incredible figure, a semi-transparent outfit, and a little bit of sparkle. Gwyneth’s outfit, a sheer fantasy, showed off some deep cleavage, her toned arms, and a bare midriff. Accentuated by a sparkly necklace and a pair of equally shiny earrings, and Gwyneth looked terrific. Fans clearly thought so, too.

“Gwyneth working that body on the #goldenglobes2020 red carpet. Get it, girl.” “Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t come to play, Woah,” “just realized Gwyneth Paltrow is the real-life version of Toni Collette’s character in Knives Out.” “Gwyneth is a bb and a goddess and a queen.” While some wondered if her dress was appropriate for the Golden Globes (“Gwyneth Paltrow out here like it’s the VMAs,” “Do we think Gwyneth Paltrow knows she’s at the #GoldenGlobes”) the dress certainly left an impression, and that’s all that counts.

Unfortunately for Gwyneth, the only thing she’s going to win at this year’s ceremony is possibly “Best Dressed.” She’s not up for any award, but that’s okay. In some fans’ eyes, she just won the whole night. Gwyneth is there to help present one of the trophies this year, and she’ll join a whos-who of A-list celebs to pass out Globes throughout the night. Jennifer Lopez, Jason Momoa, Zoe Kravitz, Christian Bale, Helen Mirren, Glen Close, and Paul Rudd are just some of the presenters. Keep an eye out when Gwyneth arrives, and if host Ricky Gervais says anything about her outfit.

With the Golden Globes known as the one awards show where Hollywood hits the bar, will Gwyneth help herself to a vodka martini? Around the holidays, she and BFF Kate Hudson, 40, teamed up for the debut episode of “Goop Your Bar Cart.” In the episode, Kate and Gwyneth did their best to mix up a classic dry martini with marinated olives and artichokes. The two used Kate’s recently King St. Vodka for the cocktails (“There’s not a lot of women in the vodka in the spirits industry,” Kate said in the video. “It’s all about the purest form of ethanol and then the water that you use.”) By the end, the two had a drink and a blast. Here’s hoping they have King St. Vodka at the bar at the Beverly Hills Hilton, or else it’s going to be a drag of a Golden Globes.