Brielle Biermann rang in the New Year with a major style moment! The reality star started her 2020 fashion game on a high note while being surrounded by close friends.

Brielle Biermann kicked off the new decade with a bang! The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 2 to share a picture of how she spent her exciting New Year’s Eve. In the super fun photo, Brielle is seen surrounded by family, friends, and tinsel, celebrating the end of the year and ready to welcome 2020 with a smoldering look. For the 20’s themed festivities, she wore a tight, long-sleeved, black body con dress, paired with a pair of sheer, black tights. To top off the outfit, Brielle amped up the sexy by wearing her beautiful honey-colored tresses in a sleek style and spent the evening channeling Audrey Hepburn by carrying a retro-inspired, opera length cigarette holder. Don’t worry, there wasn’t a cigarette actually in it.

Brielle captioned the festive post, “Roaring 20’s with a twist,” sparking quite the activity in her comments section. Many of her fans took the opportunity to wish her a Happy New Year or left fire emojis to express just how hot she looked in her LBD moment. When one snarky fan commented, “Literally no one in the ’20s wore what you have on, Brielle,” the Don’t Be Tardy star clap backed with, “that’s why it’s a twist lol my outfit broke.” Other followers decided to leave more positive messages like, “Your hair omg so pretty!” and “Booty goal omg.”

Clearly fans are thrilled for Brielle having such a positive start to her year since 2019 proved to be such a harsh one. She and her mom, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, 41, received a ton of backlash over Brielle’s decision to get lip fillers. Brielle didn’t let the haters bring her down though and decided to continue working hard on her own self-improvement.

On Nov. 15, the reality TV star took to Instagram to show off her all of her hard work in the gym. In the pic, she put her curves on display in a mirror selfie of her entire backside while wearing a pair of tight pink leggings. She revealed in the pic’s caption that she’s been working out very hard and trying to watch what she eats after feeling “insecure” about her body. She went on the enthusiastically share that her figure is currently a work in progress.

“I’ve always been insecure about my body, I think most women are!” she said, “Push yourself. Set a goal and work towards it. Make something out of these last few weeks of 2019!! Don’t wait until the new year to become a better you. Thank you to my trainer, @abmatthews_fit, for pushing me!!” Keep up the excellent work, Brielle!