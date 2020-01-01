New Year’s Day 2020: What Stores Are Actually Open On The Holiday?

Get into your car and head out into the world. Your favorite department stores, retailers and more are open for business on the first day of 2020!

New year, new you. You can still refresh your closets, pantries and whatnot on New Year’s Day, since many stores’ doors are open on Jan. 1, 2020! We’ve broken down all the major stores that’ll be open throughout New Year’s Day. You can pick up some brews at Ralphs in the morning, and make a last-minute stop at Target to pick out an outfit for your first hangout session of the year — just to give you an idea!

Before we get into what’s OPEN, we’d like to remind you which doors will be sealed this Tuesday: the U.S. post offices, most banks (check with your local branch), Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Sam’s Club and Chipotle. Okay, enough with the bed news — here’s the lowdown on where you can take your wallet today!

DISCLAIMER: Some of these stores are subject to special NYE hours, so please call the location in your area before visiting. Also, some businesses’ locations will not be open nationwide — we advise to check in advance.

Big-Box Stores

Target, Walmart (normal hours), Big Lots!

Department Stores

Macy’s, Kohl’s, Dillard’s

Grocery Stores

Albertsons (normal hours), Whole Foods, Stop and Shop (normal hours), Safeway, Ralphs, ShopRite, Sprouts Farmers Market (normal hours), Kroger, Winn-Dixie

Retail Stores

Apple, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Home Depot, Ulta, TJ Maxx, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Ross, Marshalls, Ikea, Home Goods, Hobby Lobby, Bass Pro Shops, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Office Depot, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy

Pharmacies

CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aid

Restaurants

Denny’s, IHOP, Olive Garden, Cracker Barrel, Chili’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, Dave & Buster’s, Panera Bread, The Cheesecake Factory, Morton’s The Steakhouse

Fast Food

Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Domino’s, McDonald’s, KFC, Panda Express, Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, Sonic