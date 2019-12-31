Kim Kardashian & The Kids Spend New Year’s Eve Skiing In Wyoming — See Pics

Let’s hit the slopes! Kim Kardashian and the fam show of their ski skills on the snowy slopes of Wyoming.

A family that skies together, stays together! Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram to share a series of snowy clips on on Dec. 31. She and the family took to the slopes in Wyoming to spend some quality time together before the New Year’s Eve festivities. Kim looked ready to take on the snowy peaks in her light grey and white ski gear and rainbow lensed ski googles.

Meanwhile, Kim’s daughter North West, 6, was beaming while she was all bundled up in her puffy all-black ski gear. The rest of the Insta story featured more shots of the breathtaking views in the mountainous state and of North enjoying that cool mountain breeze! The LA girls appear in their element and look like their enjoying some good mother-daughter quality time. Although Kim left these pics captionless, the sweet and snowy snaps truly speak for themselves.

A good break from the sun and surf in LA may be the perfect thing Kim and krew–see what we did there–need after their recent drama online. On Dec. 30, a doctored image circled the Internet, making it look as though Kim gave the shirt that former President John F. Kennedy wore when he was assassinated in 1963 as a present to North. This misconception arose after the fake photo of the bloody shirt appeared to be a part of her Instagram Story as part of her Christmas gift haul for her daughter. The image made its way into a news article about Kim’s holiday presents, which asked, “What is North West going to do with JFK’s bloody shirt?” The answer is nothing, which Kim made very livid.

“WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted,” Kim tweeted on Dec. 30.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was responding to a Buzzfeed journalist who shared a screengrab from the original story, which has since been edited with the following disclaimer: “This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed.”