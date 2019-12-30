NeNe Leakes Gets Dragged By Son’s Alleged Ex-GF For Buying Him A House For His 30th Birthday

Symone Davis, who claims to share a son with NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant, put the ‘RHOA’ star on blast for spoiling Bryson with a two-story home! Bryson’s alleged ex revealed why the gift annoyed her.

Someone wasn’t impressed with NeNe Leake’s gift for her son Bryson Bryant’s 30th birthday: Symone Davis, the mother of Bryson’s alleged youngest child. NeNe’s younger son Brentt Leakes, 20, actually revealed the big surprise! Taking to his Instagram Story over the holidays, Brentt filmed inside the spacious new abode and wrote, “My mom bought my brother a house for his birthday!” Shortly after the news spread, Symone took to her own Instagram Story to share her thoughts.

“F–k NeNe. F–k her money. F–k Bryson. F–k all of them,” Symone ranted in a video saved by All About The Tea [WATCH HERE]. Symone, an interior design business owner, added that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star “only claims Bri’Asia [as her grandchild.]” However, NeNe is also a grandmother to Brayden, the other child Bryson welcomed with his ex, Ashley Hill. Meanwhile, Bryson has outright denied that he’s the father of Symone’s son Blaze Kai Davis, 2, despite Symone’s insistence — which only served as more fuel to her disappointment while reacting to NeNe’s gift.

“What y’all need to understand, is that there is a method to her [NeNe’s] madness,” Symone continued in another video. “Why would a woman buy a grown a– man a house that can’t take care of himself, doesn’t take care of all five of his children.” Symone even claimed that NeNe is paying for Bryson’s utilities! ‘She don’t do s–t for our kids,” Symone added.

Both NeNe’s son and Symone have provided very different stories. “Look, when she was pregnant, she told me the baby wasn’t mine. I was like OK, cool and that was that. Now…she says it’s mine,” Bryson told Radar Online in a phone interview in Oct. 2018. Symone has spoken with the same outlet, saying, “[Bryson’s] been dodging me left and right every time I’ve tried to have him served with papers to pay child support for our son.” She even maintained that they once dated.