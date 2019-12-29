Bill & Joe Smith: 5 Things About ‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’ Twins, 32, Who Died By Apparent Suicide

Bill and Joe Smith, who appeared on TLC’s ‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’ were sadly found dead in England after an apparent double suicide on Dec. 28. Here are five things you should know about them.

Bill and Joe Smith, 32, who are best known for their appearance on TLC’s documentary series My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, were found dead in what is suspected to be a joint suicide, according to England’s law enforcement. The twin brothers’ bodies were found in an isolated country land in Sevenoaks, Kent on Dec. 28 and Celebrity Big Brother winner and My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding co-star Paddy Doherty confirmed the shocking news to Facebook with a heartfelt and sad video message. “I’m very sorry for their troubles from the bottom of my heart. May God look after them, may God have mercy on them, they are two angels, harmless, they were unbelievable,” he said in the video while also calling the situation a “terrible, terrible tragedy.” Authorities are still investigating the deaths but are pretty confident that it’s the result of a double suicide, the outlet further reported.

Here are five things you should know about Bill and Joe and the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding their death.

1.) They appeared on My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding when they were just 24. It was the show’s third season and they were working as gardeners at the time. The show followed the lives of Irish and traditions of Irish families who traveled and lasted from 2010 until 2015.

2.) Many tributes from family and friends were posted after news of their deaths made headlines. “Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill, you were so pure so lovely,” Bill’s partner Kristina Davey, wrote on social media. “You made me the happiest girl – did everything for me, showed me love I never had. You always see stuff like this but you just never think it’ll happen to you. I can’t believe I have to type this together struggling to speak never mind put a sentence together. I’m gonna make you so so proud my Bill, my life, my angel.”

The late stars’ cousin Phoebe Charleen Smith also spoke out when she saw the outpouring of support online. “My cousins were loved all over the world, as you can see,” she told Mirror Online. Friend Jane Chippendale, who last saw Bill and Joe a month ago, also told the Mirror that she couldn’t believe the news. “I’m still in shock. It doesn’t make sense,” she said through tears. “Their clothes are hanging up in my wash room. They were like sons when they were here. They were so identical. It was hard to tell them apart. They asked if they could come round at Christmas, but I hadn’t heard anything from them.”

3.) They happily attended a wedding two weeks ago. Both Bill and Joe appeared in a video from the celebration, which was posted to Facebook, and in it, they were singing and dancing to Mariah Carey‘s hit song “All I Want for Christmas is You”.

4.) Joe was a parent. He had two kids at the time of is death, RadarOnline reported.

5.) They celebrated their birthday on Dec. 16. Bill’s neighbor, who did not want to be named, spoke to the Sun Online and confirmed the special day. He also expressed how “stunned” he was to hear the horrible news. “I am just totally stunned. He was such a lovely guy. We got on well,” he said to the outlet. “He worked with Joe on their (landscaping) business. Joe was the leading force in the business. There were no signs that anything like this would happen. Although he did seem more reserved the last month or so. I just put it down to the winter weather.”

Our healing wishes go out to all those affected by Bill and Joe’s tragic deaths.