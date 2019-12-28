Nicole Kidman, 52, Goes Make-up Free For Romantic Beach Stroll With Keith Urban, 52, On Australian Holiday

A still from ‘Big Little Lies,’ or a photo of Nicole Kidman enjoying a beach day with Keith Urban? It was hard to tell the difference, since the HBO star still looked the same as she does on-screen after ditching cosmetics for a swim!

If it weren’t for Keith Urban, we swore this could’ve been a screengrab of Nicole Kidman, 52, strolling the Monterey beach in her HBO hit show Big Little Lies. But this wasn’t an on-screen moment — the actress was pictured walking on a sandy beach in her hometown of Sydney, Australia hand-in-hand with her country star on Dec. 27, amid a winter getaway. After more than 14 years of marriage together, we love seeing cute acts of PDA like this between the couple! You can see their beach photos, here.

It appears the married couple had just emerged from the waves, their hair slicked back from the water. Nicole stayed away from cosmetics for such an adventurous day, yet still looked ready to step in front of a camera! Her long-sleeved, one-piece swimsuit helped the actress look especially fab since it displayed a chic blue and white floral print, which looked sweet by Keith’s heavy set of tribal tattoos that were visible thanks to his lack of a shirt! Paying homage to one of the top surfing cities in the world, Keith rocked surf shorts from Rip Curl — a water enthusiast favorite.

Keith and Nicole celebrated a warm Christmas since they spent the holiday in Sydney as well. The husband and wife posed for a cute photo at a cafe, which Nicole shared to Instagram and wrote underneath, “From our family to you and yours. Blessings to you all this holiday season 🎅❤️🙏.”

Keith and Nicole very much earned this seaside vacation! The latter had embarked on a busy press tour for her new movie Bombshell, which opened in theaters on Dec. 13. Meanwhile, Keith attended the Country Music Awards as a double-nominee for Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, and even performed at the Nov. 13 event.

On the plane ride to Sydney, Nicole ran into an old friend and fellow legendary actor — Russell Crowe, 55! The longtime pals posed for a selfie by the plane, and Nicole wrote on Instagram, “You never know who you’ll run into on your way home for Christmas ✈️ 🎄30 years of friendship.. and counting @russellcrowe xx.” Running into the Gladiator star proved to be good luck for Keith and Nicole’s successful getaway!