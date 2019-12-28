Kendall Jenner Rakes In $15.9 Million Beating Kylie As The Highest Paid Female Instagram Star

Cha-ching! Kendall Jenner’s various Instagram promotions were enough for her to be named the highest paid female on the popular social networking platform.

It pays to be a social media queen… literally. A new list by Buzz Bingo showed who were the top Instagram earners in 2019 and Kendall Jenner, 24, takes the cake by being the highest paid female Instagram personality and third overall with $15.9 million. What’s even more amazing is that her baby sister Kylie Jenner, 22, doesn’t even come close to her in this category as the beauty mogul only raked in $3.8 million which is considerably less than the supermodel! Kylie ended up third in the female division of this list right under “Hate You To Love Me” singer Selena Gomez, 27, who took home $8 million with only 9 ad mosts throughout the year. Madness I tell you… sheer madness!

Kylie more than likely would’ve made if she shared more ad posts similarly to what Kendall and Selena did. The mother-of-one only did three whereas her big sister did a whopping total of 26! That means the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star earns an estimate of $611,000 per post. WOW! The other big names in the female top 5 were another KarJenner family member, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and actress Priyanka Chopra, 37.

None of them, however, came close to the top two overall as Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, hit the number one spot by making $47.8 million dollars in 2019! Fellow soccer player Lionel Messi, 32, was right behind him in 2nd place with $23.3 million. There were also a ton of models besides Kendall who earned a decent amount of change including Bella Hadid, 23, and Emily Ratajkowski, 28.

Kendall’s Instagram is filled with a ton of sexy selfies and videos with a bunch of paid partnerships sprinkled in. She just posted a video where she revealed what her biggest turn ons are while sporting her Calvin Kleins on December 20.

She sizzled weeks earlier on December 5 by playfully covering up her chest with a Longchamp bag and also showed off her hairs straightener skills in another paid promotion in November. Keep making that money, honey!