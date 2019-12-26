‘RHOC’ Reunion Part 3: Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Braunwnyn Of ‘Ruining’ The Show

Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she wants Braunwyn Windham-Burke off ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ after a season of racy behavior.

Vicki Gunvalson was reduced to a “friend” role for the current 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she was still very present this year, and even caused some major drama. For example, when she appeared for a short amount of time on the third part of the reunion special on Dec. 26, she demanded that newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke either tone down her racy behavior on the show or “get off” immediately. “I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” Vicki said when referencing Braunwyn’s steamy make-out session with co-star Tamra Judge. But Braunwyn argued, “Just because I choose to kiss women doesn’t make me classless.”

“Do it off camera. Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down!”, Vicki yelled back. “Well you should say the same thing to Tamra,” Kelly Dodd said to Vicki. “Turn it down! Turn it down!”, Vicki continued to yell to Braunwyn, who eventually fired back, “You’re not the boss of me!”

“You are brand-new on this show,” Vicki screamed. “We have kids watching this!” Host Andy Cohen couldn’t understand why kids would even be watching the dramatic reality show, as Braunwyn continued to defend herself. “This is who I am,” she said. “I didn’t come on the show to give you the best version of me. I came on the show to be me. And you don’t get to decide it.”

Vicki then shaded Braunwyn for taking her clothes off earlier this season, saying, “Get off the show. Let’s elevate. I lost two clients last month because of these shenanigans. … They said it doesn’t meet their moral compass.” But Andy was quick to remind Vicki that she, too, has gotten naked on the show before. “Well, we’ve seen you flash your t**s,” he said. “Vicki, you [also] demonstrated how to give a blowjob on the show.” Gina Kirschenheiter then chimed in and said, “You’ve gotten so wasted you’ve pissed beds,” and Emily Simpson added, “Vicki, you laid on the bar in Key West and drank out of the tap.” Sounds pretty hypocritical to us — but don’t tell Vicki that. We know how she hates being called that.