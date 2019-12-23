Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Work Up A Sweat In The Gym Together In Hot New Gatorade Ad 

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade turn up the heat in a sweaty new Gatorade ad! The power couple races through a series of intense workouts in a new video, where they push each other to be better, stronger and faster!

Gabrielle Union and Dywane Wade are back in the gym and inspiring others to push each other and hydrate in a new ad for Gatorade Zero — the zero sugar sports drink that provides loads of electrolytes for the ultimate workout boost. The actress, 47, and NBA legend, 37, work up a sweat during a series of competitive workouts in the new video that motivate others to push themselves to the next level in their own fitness routines.

The power couple goes head to head in the gym on rowing machines and full body steppers while also racing through jumping high-knees. Gabrielle and Dwyane’s workout is so intense that they catch the eyes of onlookers who become inspired by the their ability to motivate each other. After seeing the couple, a pair of bikers and a female running duo decide to kick things up a notch by increasing their speed and intensity and sipping on Gatorade Zero.

In the new commercial, it appears as thought Gabrielle is the instigator of the competitive spirit with her challenging comments. The video starts out with her taunting Dwyane she turns up the speed on her rowing machine after saying, “Level 3, huh? That’s a start.” The actress pushes her husband once more by reminding him that he’s an NBA champion. At the end of the 30-second spot, Gabrielle challenges Dywane to a running race after the runners they motivated earlier pass by them.

Gabrielle and Dywane are the first ad stars for Gatorade’s sugar-free product. The new video marks the couple’s third video with the brand. The first two were released earlier this year in March, titled, “Keep Moving” and “Keep Running”.