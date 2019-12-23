Bella Thorne is having a wild time while on vacation in Punta Cana & she showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy cheetah print bikini!

Another day, another sexy bikini for Bella Thorne, 22, who has been looking fabulous while on vacation with her beau, Benjamin Mascolo, 26, in Punta Cana. Bella posted a series of sexy photos of herself on Dec. 22, rocking a cheetah print bikini while lounging on a day bed by the pool of her hotel. She captioned the three photos of herself, “Insert Santa hat here ^^^^” The photos see Bella holding up her hair which is currently dyed brown with orange ends, as she showed off her toned torso in the two-piece. She’s sitting on her knees in the photos and manages to look flawless without a drop of makeup on.

Bella’s cheetah bikini is just one of the many sexy bikinis she’s rocked on vacation thus fur. Three days ago, on Dec. 20, she posted a photo of herself hugging a tree while in a navy blue bikini top with thin white linen pants and a white button-down top which she kept open. Meanwhile, last week she shared pictures of herself rocking a white halter bikini top with little pictures of sushi all over it, crisscrossed in the front revealing major cleavage.

Bella is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her enviable figure on Instagram and on Dec. 1 the star posted a throwback photo from when she went to Benjamin’s home country of Italy. She shared a photo of herself lounging on a boat in a sexy metallic silver bikini with a ton of diamond necklaces on.

We love that Bella is having a great time on vacation and she has never looked better!