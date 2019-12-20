Lizzo was so excited to be the musical guest for the Dec. 21 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ that she twerked on host and ‘SNL’ alum Eddie Murphy right in front of Kenan Thompson!

Someone’s thrilled to be on Saturday Night Live this weekend! Lizzo, 31, couldn’t contain her joy in the Dec. 19 promo for the variety sketch show, as Eddie Murphy, 58, announced he would be this week’s host. The promo was divided into two separate clips, with the first featuring the host and musical guest, along with SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, 41. With Eddie donned in a mustard yellow sweatshirt, he opened the first promo with the standard, “Hi, I’m Eddie Murphy and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest, Lizzo!” The “Good As Hell” singer, who stood right next to the comedian, looked ravishing in her Christmas green dress and could barely handle her excitement!

In her joy, Lizzo said it would be the “best night ever!” Kenan couldn’t even get over the power of this pairing. “Eddie Murphy and Lizzo,” he said. “Thank you, Santa Claus!” But it was the second promo where things got a little frisky. Once again, Eddie opened the promo before Kenan shared that the cast was “so excited to have you hear man,” in reference to Eddie. “When I heard I was like ‘Hell yea!'” Then, Lizzo interjected to confess, “And when I heard I was like…” then she let out an exuberant scream and began to chant “Let’s go,” while twerking up on the SNL host and alum! She even started saying “sexual chocolate” in rhythm with her dance moves. “She is so excited,” Eddie hilariously remarked of the singer.

If the promos are any indication, the Dec. 21 episode of SNL will definitely be the holiday gift that keeps on giving! Lizzo, in particular, has diligently been prepping for her set on the show while getting over an illness. “Lizzo is feeling much better but not completely out of the woods just yet,” a source close to the star shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife after the singer had to cancel two concerts due to the flu. “She is intending to still perform this weekend but if she is still feeling uneasy on the night she is going to skip rehearsal or do one less performance so the performance she does do is to the best of her abilities.” While this will be Lizzo’s debut on the Emmy winning series, it’ll be like coming home for host Eddie Murphy.

Eddie starred on the ensemble series from 1980-1984 (seasons six-nine). During his time on the show, the star created iconic characters like Gumby, Mr. Robinson, and Buckwheat, among countless others. While on the show, Eddie was nominated for three Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Variety or Music Series. It’s been an exciting year for the Oscar nominated actor, who returned to the big screen with the Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name. Fans cannot wait to see the actor’s triumphant return to the 30 Rockefeller stage on Saturday Dec. 21 at 11:30 pm ET.