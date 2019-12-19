Lindsay Arnold Admits It Was ‘Insane’ That Trump Was Tweeting To Get Sean Spicer Votes On ‘DWTS’

‘DWTS’ pro Lindsay Arnold sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife during the launch of her new line of L.A.C. barrettes and revealed how she felt about being paired with Sean Spicer.

Dancing With The Stars pro Lindsay Arnold, 25, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 47, got tons of attention when they were paired together on the most recent season of the beloved ABC reality show. Even President Donald Trump, 47, was tweeting about it. And during a recent launch event for her line of products, L.A.C., held at at Bomane Salon in Beverly Hills, Lindsay shared her astonished reaction to the President of the United States championing her partner.

“He did , which is insane, I mean, the President of the United States is tweeting about Dancing With The Stars and asking people to vote for my partner,” Lindsay shared during the Dec. 10 chat. “Obviously I’m sure that helped. And it’s interesting. I mean, I think people just all had their own reservations and feelings about him. But at the end of the day, it’s a dance show and it’s about having fun and taking people out of their comfort zones and teaching them how to do something new. And that’s exactly what we did. I was very happy.”

In spite of being at the bottom of the judges’ score board each week Sean managed to hang on until the semi-finals thanks to viewer votes. Support from President Trump’s 67 million Twitter followers surely helped, but Lindsay also credited Sean and the “green ruffle” he wore on his first dance for his long run.

“I think a lot of people enjoyed watching him go for it,” Lindsay explained. “I think people respected the fact that he knew he wasn’t good and he went out there week after week and tried his hardest, got annihilated by the judges almost every single week and he kept a smile on his face and just kept having fun. I think people like to see other people not taking themselves too seriously and I think that’s what really got people to enjoy watching him all season. I think the green ruffle he wore also helped. He was a little hesitant on that, but then he was on board after it.”

The decision to cast Sean on season 28 of DWTS drew strong opposition, but Lindsay didn’t let the backlash get to her. “My personality is I just like to see people as people and I like to get my own opinion of people and what I feel about them,” Lindsay shared. “That’s how we went into it. And obviously going into it, I knew he wasn’t going to have dance experience. That wasn’t a secret. It wasn’t like, Oh, maybe he’ll be okay. I knew it was going to be rough. And even just day one, we both joked and laughed like, Oh, we got a long way to go. But I took so special about the show and what I love about it most is that you truly can take somebody who has never had dance experience and teach them to dance. It may not be the best dance that anybody’s ever seen, but they’ll be able to do it. And I love watching the progression of my partners that I’ve had on the show. And there was a lot of progression with Sean. I mean, I don’t think people expected to see us making it that far and I don’t think people expected him to even be able to do half of the things that he did. That was really cool.”