Vicki Gunvalson Explodes & Storms Off Set In Intense Trailer For ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Vicki Gunvalson proved she has a lot of controversial things to say in the season 14 reunion of ‘ The Real Housewives of Orange County’ when she was seen calling the Bravo series ‘my show’ during intense moments in the trailer.

It looks like things are about to be truly memorable when it comes to Vicki Gunvalson‘s appearance at The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s season 14 reunion! The 57-year-old reality star may not have been a main cast member this time around, but it didn’t stop her from making an epic impression in the upcoming Bravo TV special and the trailer gave a little sneak peek as to what fans can expect! Check out the full season 14 RHOC trailer HERE!

In the video for the show, Vicki can be seen getting pretty angry as she calls the RHOC her show even though she appeared as only a friend this past season. “Get her off my show!” she screams at co-stars Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke while sitting down on the couch at the reunion in the intense clip. “It’s not your show!” Braunwyn quickly responds. “Oh yes, Braunwyn, season number one!” Vicki screams back.

The trailer then goes on to show Vicki further expressing her frustration backstage. “Stop the cameras! This is about my job, my career and my show that I started 15 years ago,” she says before the end of the trailer shows her telling the cameras to “f*ck off” before slamming her dressing room door.

Although we’re not exactly sure what set Vicki off at the reunion, it’s clear to see she’s not happy about feeling like some of the other ladies are overstepping their boundaries and disrespecting a show she feels is hers! The outburst also doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering the drama-filled season the ladies, including Vicki, have encountered. It was also clear to see when co-star Emily Simpson, 43, totally age shamed Vicki on Twitter. After the latter complained about Emily’s age-shaming comments on the most recent episode of the series, Emily didn’t hesitate to respond with more. “And I said ‘senior citizen’ … McDonalds and Arby’s offer ‘senior discounts’ for 55 and older. So enjoy your roast beef sandwich,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s three-part season 14 reunion will start airing on Bravo on Dec. 18 at 10PM ET/PT.