Larsa Pippen, 46, Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In A Leopard Print Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Larsa Pippen is one of our favorite style stars! She stunned in head-to-toe designer pieces while heading out for a night on the town on December 14. See the mom of four rocking a leopard-print mini with over-the-knee black boots!

Larsa Pippen is looking mighty fine in a new photo she shared to Instagram on December 15. The television personality showed off her long legs in a cheetah-print mini dress by Pretty Little Thing with a Yves Saint Laurent leather jacket draped over her shoulders. Larsa also paid homage to friend, Kanye West in a pair of his Yeezy Season 2 black thigh-high boots.

“Last night,” Larsa caption the photo of her Saturday night look. It’s unclear where she was headed, as the photo was snapped in the driveway of her home. The mom of four stood in front of her LA mansion, which was decorated for the holidays with a pillar wrapped in garland and red and white lights and a tree covered in blue lights. Her black luxury SUV was in the background of the photo.

Larsa stepped out with her straight hair in a half-up-half-down ponytail. She matched her brown smokey eye with her animal-print dress and donned a glossy nude lip. Larsa accessorized with a diamond bracelet and showed off her fresh white manicure.

(Photo credit: Larsa Pippen/Instagram)

Larsa recently sizzled in more sultry outfits by Pretty Little Thing — one of her favorite brands — while out at Art Basel in Miami. One ensemble in particular featured sparkling high-waist pants with a matching bra top. She shared a photo of her full look to Instagram on December 10.

It was work and play for The Real Housewives of Miami alum who was in the 305 to promote Levi’s Haus pop-up, which was located in the Wynwood Arts District. While there, the single star opened up about how well she an ex-husband Scottie Pippen co-parent their four kids, Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 17, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 11.

“[We] are really best friends,” Larsa told Us Weekly in an interview published on December 7. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important,” she explained. “We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”

Larsa and Scottie split in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. Both have not moved on romantically.