Kelly Dodd Takes Shots At Tamra Judge’s Relationship With Estranged Daughter Sidney

Kelly Dodd clapped back in a vicious way after ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ costar Tamra Judge made fun of her hairline.

The RHOC ladies do not back down after they are insulted… especially when they do it to one another. Kelly Dodd, 43, who is known for her brutal and very honest clap backs against her costars, stayed true to form after Tamra Judge, 52, trashed her to fans of the show online. The Positive Beverage owner got wind that she was making fun of her hairline on social media which Kelly did not take lightly to. “Tamra leave me alone? A constant attack about my Receding hairline? Good 1 Tamra,” she wrote in a since deleted tweet. She went on to take shots at Tamra’s personal life including her relationship with her estranged daughter Sidney, 20, who the mother-of-four has talked about quite a bit both on and off the Bravo series.

“I’d rather lack hair than lack morals, values, integrity, brain cells, an education and a daughter. I have more hair than u right,” Kelly wrote while adding the hashtags #uniboob #nobellybutton #rat and #eyes. The former friends have been viciously going at each other over the past couple of months since their falling out was seen by millions on the latest RHOC season.

Tamra’s estranged relationship with her eldest daughter Sidney, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Barney, has been going on for years. Sidney trashed her in a Facebook post in August 2017 by saying that the Cut Fitness owner was “neglectful” and “constantly put herself first.”

Tamra, on the other hand, is still holding out for a reconciliation between them. She admitted on the RHOC season 13 reunion in November 2018 that Sidney doesn’t return her texts and that the two of them are still not on speaking terms.

Nothing has changed since that emotional day. Tamra confirmed in an interview with US Weekly in August 2019 that things are “still the same” between them but that she “hasn’t lost hope” that things will change.