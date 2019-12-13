‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Bell Warns Voss To ‘Stay Out Of The Line Of Fire’ With Cain

Dr. Bell and Dr. Voss are well aware that Dr. Cain is doing some sketchy stuff but Bell tells Voss to hold back when it comes to calling Cain out in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident’ fall finale.

Everyone is well aware that Dr. Barrett Cain is only out for himself, especially Dr. Bell and Dr. Voss. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 17 episode of The Resident, Bell is staring out at the construction for the Barrett Cain Center for Neurology. Bell and Voss discuss how Cain is “gaming the system to boost his own stats at the expense of his patients.” Voss brings up that Cain operated on a patient who shouldn’t have ever had surgery in the first place. Now Cain is keeping the patient in a vegetative state so he doesn’t have a death in his OR.

“We have to do something,” Voss says to Bell. Bell wants her to take it easy right now when it comes to Cain. “You have to stay out of the line of fire,” Bell tells Voss. Chastain needs good doctors like you now more than ever. And your contract is coming up for renewal. If he thinks that you’re against him, you’re gone.”

As for Bell, his contract is “virtually unbreakable.” It’s really up to him as to what happens next. However, he may be the only one who can stand up to Cain.

The synopsis for the Dec. 17 episode reads: “On Devon’s last day as an intern, he and Conrad are faced with a moral dilemma over a suicidal patient who is in need of a liver transplant. When Bell discovers that Cain is keeping braindead patients alive in order to boost his survival rates and add to Red Rock’s profits, he decides to take matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Adaku goes into early labor, causing a strain on her heart and Mina is left in doubt over how to best handle her care.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. The show will return on Jan. 7, 2020.