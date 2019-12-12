Olivia Culpo teamed up with her little sister, Sophia, for a sibling workout! The Culpos both rocked sports bra and leggings set that could’ve doubled as fashionable streetwear.

Olivia Culpo, 27, sizzled for a workout with her sister Sophia, 23, and not just because the former Miss Universe was wearing red! Sculpted abs shown between Olivia’s sports bra and leggings, both a matching fire engine red, as seen in a slideshow of Instagram photos that Olivia shared of their sisterly workout session on Dec. 10. Sophia took an opposite direction in a nude workout set, also stylish thanks to its ribbed fabric. Despite their different tastes in workout wear, both sisters tackled an exercise that involved wearing gloves attached to resistance bands. But they don’t always happily synchronize their workout schedules, apparently.

“Sister sister.. sometimes we want to kill each other… sometimes we want to workout together,” Olivia joked in the caption of Tuesday’s post. The sisters even took this (friendly) rivalry to the kitchen the day after Olivia shared the workout post! The sisters had a cookie bake-off with a friend on Dec. 11, and Olivia and Sophia documented the competition for their Instagram Stories. Sophia claimed that Olivia’s baked treats tasted like “Play-Doh,” and insisted her cookies were the superior choice.

Despite indulging in an afternoon full of cookies, Olivia follows a relatively strict diet and workout plan, as her abs suggest. She even spilled the secrets behind her six-pack in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in November, telling us, “Cardio is a huge part of getting abs! When I am running regularly, I can actually achieve abs comparable to when I am doing regular ab exercises.” In addition to running, Olivia enjoys a combination of Pilates, barre and P.volve, and told us that she “ideally” tries to workout “five times a week” when she’s not traveling.

In addition to Sophia, another loved one Olivia enjoys spending time with is her new boyfriend, 23-year-old Carolina Panthers player Christian McCaffrey. Their mutual exchange of Instagram “likes” in May has now turned into a full-fledged relationship, one that doesn’t feel like work to both lovers. “Their relationship works well and is easy. They’re having fun. They are both really athletic and into taking good care of themselves so they have a lot in common,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier in December. The insider added, “[Olivia] likes that he’s into what she’s into and it’s a different dynamic and relationship for her.”