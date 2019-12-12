Nick Cannon Promises To Protect Eminem’s Daughter When He ‘Sprays Cans’ At Him In 2nd Diss Track

Nick Cannon’s feud with Eminem rages on! He dropped a 2nd diss track against Slim Shady on December 10, titled, ‘Pray for Him’, and drags Em’s daughter, Hailie into it once again. Nick initially rapped about her on his 1st diss track, ‘The Invitation’.

Nick Cannon‘s been busy in the studio. The host dropped yet another diss track, “Pray for Him”, against Eminem on December 10. — His second song this week slamming Slim Shady. In the track, which also features The Black Squad’s Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited and Prince Eazy, Nick includes a bar about Em’s 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, who’s known for living a private life out of the spotlight.

“We gon’ pray for him (Uh), and move Hailie out the way when we spray cans / We don’t shoot kids and women (Nah), we shootin’ amen (Amen)”, the group raps on the track. Hailie is Eminem’s daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, 44.

Elsewhere in the track, Nick says Eminem will “never be a legend” and accuses him of “gettin’ facelifts like an Instagram whore,” and voting for President Donald Trump. Nick also adds that Eminem is “viewed in America as a motherf–kin’ drug addict”. Eminem has yet to respond to Nick’s second diss track, in which Nick invites Em (for a second time) to appear on his comedy show, Wild ‘N Out.

The recent back and forth between Nick and Eminem began on December 5 when Em and Fat Joe dropped their new song, “Lord Above,” as part of Joe’s new album, “Family Ties“. Em clearly struck a note with Nick when he called their mutual ex Mariah Carey “a nutjob.” Fans of the singer will know that she and Nick have a very close relationship and share 8-year-old twins Monroe and Morocan.

Nick responded to Eminem by releasing his first diss track, “The Invitation,” on Monday, December 9, which features numerous jabs at the 8 Mile actor. Nick alleges Eminem uses “crack, pills and smack [heroin],” accuses him of being a bad father and raps that he “heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c–k.”

The former America’s Got Talent host then took to social media to poke fun at Eminem on Instagram, inviting him to “come out and play” on the set of Wild ’N Out. In a separate post, he called Eminem “Grandpa Marshall.”

In response, Eminem tweeted, “U mad bro? Stop lying on my d–k. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck. I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

The feud has even peaked 50 Cent‘s interest, who shared his thoughts in a post on Instagram, backing his longtime friend and collaborator, Eminem.

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf–ker come close to beating him man,” 50 wrote on December 10, adding, “Hey Nick that s–t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”