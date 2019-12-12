NBA Youngboy, 20, Remixes Michael Jackson’s ‘Dirty Diana’ & Social Media Implodes: ‘Pure Trash’

The up-and-coming star was dragged on social media for his re-make of Michael Jackson’s 1988 classic, which he similarly titled ‘Dirty Iyanna’!

NBA YoungBoy, 20, just dropped his latest tune and probably didn’t get the reaction he was expecting. Titled “Dirty Iyanna” as a reference to his rumored ex-girlfriend from Iyanna Mayweather, who is the daughter of boxing star Floyd Mayweather, the track definitely goes into his mixed feelings about how things ended. “Your haze was cruel, I was fooled/I was too blind to see,” he croons in auto-tune in the track. Though that might seem controversial enough, the rapper went as far to remix the iconic 1988 Michael Jackson tune “Dirty Diana”, and fans were NOT having it!

“No I won’t let y’all hype up this Dirty Diana remake. That s–t is pure trash,” @IanHow33 wrote on Twitter, echoing the sentiment of many other fans. “The Fact That I Thought ‘Man Someone Should Remake Dirty Diana’ then i see that is funny asf 😂😂😂YoungBoy too much,” @Astrodope added, while @Kameron_Hay wondered “Who approved this NBA YoungBoy “Dirty Diana” remix?” Other fans were critical of younger listeners not knowing their music history! “Now every child born after 2010 is going to think NBAYoungboy’s new song is original and we’ll be explaining “Dirty Diana”… I HAAAAATE it here!!!!” @StephSays503702 wrote.

In the video, a masked woman could be seen breaking into YoungBoy’s home. “She slice the tires on my car,” he says in the tune, as the woman can be seen damaging one of his vehicles — yikes! The 20-year-old can also be seen enjoying his estate as he plays video games, likely a reference to his upcoming house arrest for violating his May probation. The woman — clearly a trespasser — is then caught by the rapper’s security before the removing her to mask to reveal that she is Iyanna herself!

“After heartbreak I cut off relations/But I be thinking ’bout you on the daily,” YoungBoy also sings on the track, but the video seems to imply that the two are on good terms after drama from earlier this year: in the spring, YoungBoy called out Iyanna for slashing the tires on his Maybach — which is exactly what’s described in the track — but she denied that she ever did so.