‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Egypt Calls Pepa To Check On Her Amid DJ Spinderella Drama

Pepa is still dealing with the DJ Spinderella lawsuit and daughter Egypt Criss gives her a call in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 12 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’

Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa has a lot going on right now and one major thing is this DJ Spinderella drama. “There’s a lawsuit going on with our former DJ, Spinderella. It’s been happening for a while but it’s in the news today. I can’t say too much about it now,” Pepa says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Growing Up Hip Hop. The lawsuit stems from alleged unpaid royalties.

Pepa’s daughter Egypt Criss FaceTimes her while she’s getting her hair done. “I just really wanted to check on you to make sure you were OK because I saw the stuff, the headlines and everything. I just wanted to check on you,” Egypt tells her mom. Pepa loves the sweet gesture her daughter made. However, she doesn’t want Egypt involved in this drama and admits she feels “bad” that Egypt is so worried about her.

Even though Pepa can’t talk about the lawsuit, it’s pretty much taking over her life regardless. In addition to unpaid royalties, DJ Spinderella is also suing Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Cheryl “Salt” James for multiple breaches of contract, fraud and intentional misrepresentation, according to The Blast. In Aug. 2019, a judge denied Spinderella’s requests for immediate relief against her former bandmates over the alleged unpaid royalties and ordered the case to mediation.

The synopsis for Dec. 12 episode reads: “Angela and Romeo’s rivalry comes to a head and sends shockwaves through Romeo’s party. Vanessa is stuck in the middle and JoJo flies off the handle! Meanwhile, a scandal strikes Salt-N-Pepa. Angela is blindsided when Briana does the unexpected.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.