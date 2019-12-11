Taylor Swift Admits The Next Year Has ‘Questions Marks’ For Her Family As Her Mom Andrea Battles Cancer

Taylor Swift may have dropped hints about her mother Andrea not doing so well in her cancer battle while talking about her Lover Fest music festival in a new interview.

2019 was definitely a year for Taylor Swift, 29, to get candid about where her life is at amid her latest album, Lover, dropping in June. She continued doing so in a new interview with Billboard Magazine that centered on them naming her Woman of the Decade. The lengthy chat included a discussion about her upcoming Lover Fest music festival, which begins on June 20 in Werchter, Belgium and finishes about one month later on August 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It is considerably shorter compared to her Reputation Stadium Tour which went for six months from May to November 2018. “This is a year where I have to be there for my family — there’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home,” the “Blank Space” singer said about the appeal of doing Lover Fest which gives her more time off the road.

Taylor was likely referencing her mother Andrea‘s cancer diagnosis when giving that somewhat cryptic answer to her plans for 2020. She first spoke up about Andrea’s cancer returning in a piece she wrote for Elle Magazine in March 2019 within her 30 Things I Learned Before 30 list. The article reveals that both her mother and father Scott have had cancer, and that Andrea’s was back.

“It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else,” the Grammy winner writes. “My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.” Andrea’s battle also inspired Taylor’s song “Soon You’ll Get Better” which is featured off of Lover.

Taylor first spoke about Andrea’s initial diagnosis in a heartbreaking Tumblr post back in 2015. “I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you,” she began.

The “Me” songstress said she asked her mom to visit a doctor for a full health screaming that past Christmas which ended with a cancer diagnosis. Taylor added at the time that she wanted to keep the conditions and treatment plans private and that it was Andrea that urged her to let fans know about what was going on.