‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana, 10, Struggles To Remember Dad Joe

Joe Giudice‘s prison sentence and deportation battle have been hard on everyone, but especially for his younger daughter, Audriana. The 10-year-old struggled to remember much about her dad during the Dec. 11 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it brought tears to her and her sisters’ eyes. “Look how cute this picture is of Audriana and daddy,” Teresa Giudice said to her daughters in this week’s episode. “Audriana, do you remember a lot of it now with like daddy and stuff,” oldest daughter, Gia, asked her sister. “Probably not,” Gabriella snapped back, “Stop it!” Audriana replied. “It’s ok, I want you to talk about stuff, Audriana,” Teresa, 47, said while playing with her daughter’s hair.

“It’s very hard watching Audriana not remember these moments because I have so many memories that I could think of with my father,” Gia, 19, said in a private confessional. “And she has very few.” Sadly, Audriana was only six years old when Joe went to prison. And after serving 41-months behind bars, Joe was transferred to ICE custody following his release. Fortunately for him, a judge granted his request to return to his native country of Italy until there is an update on his deportation case, so Audriana was able to reunite with him in Italy in October, but because she was so young when he went away, she barely remembers her life with him before that.

Meanwhile, Teresa told the ladies that Danielle and Marty had hooked up since splitting, but when Margaret called Marty to ask if it was true, he denied all of it. And then after they got off the phone, he must have called Danielle because just minutes later, Danielle called Teresa and asked her to stop talking to the other ladies about her personal life.

And in the final few minutes of this week’s episode, Teresa and Joe Gorga learned that Joe Giudice lost his immigration appeal and now, he only has one more chance to appeal his deportation. But even then, his lawyer said he has “less” than a 10% chance of winning the appeal, so Joe Gorga told Teresa to stop fighting and “move on” with her life.

