‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Reveals Why Returning To The Show Could Land Her ‘In Jail’

Brandi Glanville is back! The former full time housewife on RHOBH will return in smaller capacity for season 10, but she tells HollywoodLife that the drama is bigger than ever! And, it’s so wild that if her costars push a certain button, she would land in jail!

She’s back! Brandi Glanville may not be one of the leading ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 10, but she plans to bring the heat in 2020. The reality star, 47 — who will return to the hit Bravo show “a little bit” next season, she confirmed in early November — told HollywoodLife that there’s one thing the Beverly Hills cast could do that will land her in hot water with the law.

“If anyone said anything sideways about my children, I would literally be in jail like, just straight up,” Brandi admitted of her return to the show when we caught up with her at the December 4 launch of Glow Recipe’s newest clean product, Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream. “I don’t know if I could handle having them on there if there is any scrutiny at all,” she explained of her kids, Austin, 12, and Mason, 16, who she shares with ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. “So we’ll see,” she added.

Despite her hesitation to put her kids in the crossfire of RHOBH, Brandi said her kids are very supportive of her return. “I was literally having a mental breakdown last night before I left for the evening,” she recalled of a work event. “My 16-year-old came over to me and he shook me, and he’s six-foot-five and he said, ‘Mom, you’re a bad ass b–ch and don’t you f–king forget it.’ I’m like, ‘Did you just cuss at me?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know if you’re in trouble or what, but thank you,'” Brandi explained of the emotional moment, noting that her son’s “pep talk,” although she prefers him not to cuss, was helpful.

“But, it just warmed my heart,” she said, explaining, “They know that I’m just me. They say that I’m aggressive. — That’s their word for me. I’m like, ‘Somebody has to be.’ So, but they’re so good. They’re like, they love me no matter what.”

Brandi went on to explain that she’s trying to stay calm in her return to RHOBH, but it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“I’m like, ‘I’m going to stay calm. I’m not going to like react the way they think,’ and then boom. I’m like, ‘Dang it. Why [did I do that]?'”, she said. “But, I wouldn’t be true to myself if I was like reserved. And, I just can’t hold anything in unfortunately… I’m a big girl, I can take care of myself, but there was some friction happening for sure.”

As for what fans can expect in season 10? — “The show is definitely not boring at all,” Brandi teased. “I mean, I kind of wish it was. I probably wouldn’t have broke out psoriasis all over my face if it was boring. But then it wouldn’t be good entertainment. At the end of the day, I have to keep telling myself it’s not that serious. But, it is,” she admitted.

Brandi was a full-time cast member on RHOBH from 2011-2016. She left the series after its fifth season, before returning as a guest in the show’s sixth and ninth seasons. Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 10, but RHOBH is expected to return in early 2020.