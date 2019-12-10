‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Leah Messer Teases A New Romance After Ending Things With Jeremy

Just weeks after ending things with Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer hinted that she might have a new romantic interest, during the Dec. 10 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Leah Messer and her sister, Victoria, appeared on the Dec. 10 episode of Teen Mom 2, which served as the second part of the show’s reunion special, and during their time on stage, Leah and Victoria both opened up about their visit to Costa Rica with Kailyn Lowry. More specifically, Victoria revealed more details about her baby daddy, how she got pregnant, and whether or not he’ll move to the United States. Not only does Victoria’s baby daddy have two kids from two different mothers already, but Leah is going to act as his “sponsor” when he moves to the United States. Oh, and Victoria doesn’t remember telling her baby’s father not to wear a condom when they had sex, but according to him, she did. Oops?

Later, reunion host Nessa revealed that Leah also befriended a gentleman from Costa Rica, and he called in during the reunion. He said that he and Leah have a “great connection” and he met her when she came down for a follow-up visit with Victoria. He also said he’s “really proud” of Leah after hearing a lot about her life. “I think that she’s a great person,” he said. When Dr. Drew asked “what goes on from here”, Leah said they’re going to continue to be friends. But Victoria teased that he may mean more to Leah than she was letting on — “You called him, you called him your Costa Rican what?” she asked, and Leah’s face immediately became red. But she also swore that Victoria was lying.

"We are sharing this unique experience that a lot of people can’t relate to." 💞 @KailLowry and @TM2LeahDawn are sharing the stage on Part 2 of the #TeenMom2 Reunion, TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/mrbxMaBpqn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 10, 2019

This new, of course, comes shortly after Leah and ex Jeremy Calvert put a stop to rekindling their romance. They had been hooking up all season long, but when Jeremy couldn’t fully commit and take Leah out on a date, she pulled the plug on any sort of future together.

In other news, Briana had an emotional heart to heart with John, Jade triggered her mom when she was confronted about her arrest and Chelsea discussed her battles with anxiety and panic attacks.

Part 3 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs next Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8pm on MTV.