‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: RHOC’s Alexis Bellino Learns Her Mom Basically Hates Her Kids

After the families get hit with a surprise lie detector test, ‘RHOC’ star Alexis Bellino discovers that her mom hates being around her kids.

It looks like Alexis Bellino‘s mom, Penelope, has some explaining to do, because during the Dec. 13 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, she reveals that she doesn’t like being around Alexis or her grandchildren. In this EXCLUSIVE preview for this week’s upcoming episode of the WE tv series, Penelope is the first one to learn whether or not she passed a surprise lie detector test. Judge Lynn Toler reveals that Penelope was asked, “Do you leave family gatherings because you are bothered by Alexis and your grandchildren?” Penelope answers “yes”, and Judge Lynn Toler reveals “there was no deception indicated”, meaning it’s true that Penelope is bothered by both Alexis and her grandchildren.

Upon hearing this news, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star closes her eyes and looks disappointed. Then, when a few of her co-stars awkwardly clap for Penelope since she told the truth, Alexis says, “I don’t think that’s a good thing. It’s bulls***”. But Dr. Ish says it’s a “good jumping off point for an honest conversation between the two of you.

Later, during a private confessional, Alexis says, “We’re here in a house with eight strangers being loud and my mom never needs to escape, so I’m devastated because it has to do with my kids.” And her mom says, “I didn’t say that. I’m just doing it to be part of everything that’s going on here and I don’t want to miss anything that’s going on here.”

“But you want to miss things with my kids — that’s the point,” Alexis shoots back at her mom.

Want to see more? New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.