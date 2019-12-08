Miss Universe: Olivia Culpo Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Strapless Yellow Ruffled Gown

Olivia Culpo gave the Miss Universe contestants a run for their money by wowing viewers with her gorgeous outfit on an already glamorous night.

Olivia Culpo, 27, clearly didn’t come to play at this year’s Miss Universe competition. She came to slay. The former pageant winner looked amazing – and channeled Disney character Belle – in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 8 as she made her first appearance of the night in a yellow, strapless ruffled gown. The floor-length dress made the already stunning model look drop dead gorgeous. She paired the look with simple makeup, including a bold red lipstick. She also let her chestnut brown hair hang down in waves.

Olivia chatted away with fellow co-host Vanessa Lachey, 39. Both women were on hand to help comedian Steve Harvey, 62, present the show at Tyler Perry Studios. Steve rocked his own bold look, a green dress with gold embroidery.

Olivia’s fans should be anything but surprised by her impressive outfit. The former Miss Universe is known for her glam fashion choices – as her more than 4.4 million Instagram followers are well aware. Twenty-four hours before the competition even began she shared behind-the-scenes footage of the rehearsals on her Instagram Stories feed, which included her wearing an all-black ensemble – skin-tight leather pants and a fluffy vest jacket. On the day of the actual pageant she posted a series of Instagram pics of her rocking a coffee-colored pantsuit, complete with matching bag and shoes. Her followers loved the look. “This outfit,” one person wrote. “Stunning,” another person added. While yet another fan, wrote, “Omg love this!”

Last year, when it came to delivering celeb glamour, that award was scooped up by then Miss Universe 2018 co-host, Ashley Graham. The model hit the stage with a variety of looks. At one point the 32-year-old model gave off Marilyn Monroe vibes by rocking a figure-hugging white, halter neck gown. She later changed and channeled a green goddess in a skin-tight emerald dress with a keyhole neckline. The looks were proof positive that the contestants aren’t the only ones bringing the glamour.